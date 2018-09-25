"No deal" not an option - Britain's Labour to vote on Brexit stance

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Labour will vote on a motion on Tuesday that says the party should oppose a “no deal” Brexit and keep the idea of a second referendum on the table if talks with the European Union fail or any deal is voted down in parliament.

At the opposition party’s annual conference in the northern city of Liverpool, the motion also said Labour should first press for a new election if parliament votes down Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal or the Brexit talks end in a no deal.

“In these circumstances, the best outcome for the country is an immediate general election that can sweep the Tories (Conservatives) from power,” the published motion said.

“If we cannot get a general election Labour must support all options remaining on the table, including campaigning for a public vote.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)