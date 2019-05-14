British PM May has made no shift in Brexit talks, Labour Party says

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Theresa May had not yet made a shift in Brexit talks and that the party was concerned a future Conservative leader could renege on any promises made by the current government.

Labour’s second most powerful man, finance chief John McDonnell, said a customs union was absolutely key for the party and there was not yet a deal.

“We haven’t seen the significant shift yet that we require to be able to support a deal,” he said.

McDonnell compared the Brexit negotiations with May’s government to trying to make a contract with a company which was about to go into administration. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill Guy Faulconbridge)