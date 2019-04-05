UK PM May has set no time limit on talks with Labour - spokesman

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - The British government’s talks with the opposition Labour Party, which are focused on creating a Brexit deal that can be put to the European Union, have no time limit, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Friday.

“The PM set out that she wants these talks to take place with sense of urgency, I think you seen that so far but I don’t think the PM has put a deadline on when the talks should end. What we’re obviously focused on is getting a positive outcome,” the spokesman said.

The process of finding a compromise proposal with Labour was ongoing but talks on Friday would be between individual members of the negotiating teams, rather than the full meetings that have taken place on preceding days, he said. (Reporting by William James Writing by Alistair Smout Editing by William Schomberg)