UK's Labour says no to talks with PM May until she rules out 'no deal' Brexit -spokesman

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party is not prepared to hold substantive talks with Prime Minister Theresa May on the way forward on Brexit until she takes the option of ‘no deal’ off the table, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

May earlier said she had invited parliamentary party leaders to meet her on Wednesday evening to try to break the deadlock over Brexit after her government won a vote of confidence from lawmakers.

“Of course (Labour leader) Jeremy is prepared to meet the prime minister but if we’re talking about substantive talks on how to resolve the crisis over Brexit ... then the starting point for that needs to be that no deal comes off the table,” the spokesman told reporters.

“Labour’s alternative plan which is based around a customs union and a strong single market deal ... is the basis of a workable alternative and could command a majority in parliament and is the right deal for the country ... if the government comes forward with such a deal we will support it.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan)