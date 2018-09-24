UK's Labour says it will vote down a Brexit deal that fails to meet its tests

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Brexit spokesman for Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Monday his party would vote against any deal Prime Minister Theresa May strikes with the European Union if the agreement failed to meet its tests.

Labour has set six tests for supporting any Brexit deal and May might require support from opposition lawmakers to secure parliamentary backing for any agreement as some in her own Conservative Party have said they oppose her current proposals. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Writing by Michael Holden. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)