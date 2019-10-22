Bonds News
October 22, 2019 / 4:53 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

UK Labour Party says open to discussing different timetable for Brexit law

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it was open to finding a compromise on the timetable for passing Brexit legislation through parliament, having rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposal to fast-track the exit bill.

“I remain available at any point to seek a consensus with you on a programme motion that would command the support of all sides of the house,” said Labour’s Chief Whip Nick Brown, in a letter to his opposite number in government, published by Brown’s office on Twitter.

The government’s timetable, known as a programme motion, is due to be put to a vote after 1800 GMT. Labour said earlier it would vote against the timetable. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below