FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 26, 2018 / 11:52 AM / in 14 hours

UK must be able to influence EU trade deals after Brexit - Corbyn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COVENTRY, England, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday that Britain must be able to influence the European Union’s trade deals if the country signs up to a new customs union with the bloc after Brexit.

Answering questions after giving a speech setting out Labour’s stance on Brexit, Corbyn also said Britain needed a customs union deal with the EU to ensure there would be no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill and Alistair Smout, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.