holdhold-Britain's Labour votes in favour of Corbyn's Brexit stance

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Members of Britain’s Labour Party voted in favour of leader Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit stance on Monday, backing his bid to hold an election and then decide whether to campaign for remain or leave in a new referendum on membership of the European Union.

In a show of hands, Labour voted in favour of Corbyn’s stance.

But the opposition leader will later face a showdown on another vote, when members will say whether they also back a separate motion for the party to campaign to remain in the EU in that general election. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James)