Labour's Corbyn calls on UK opposition parties to work on Brexit plan

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, called on other opposition leaders on Tuesday to work towards finding a majority in parliament for “a close economic relationship” with the European Union after Brexit.

Corbyn met leaders from the Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats, Wales’ Plaid Cymru and the Green Party to discuss how to break the Brexit impasse in parliament, which has twice rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal to leave the EU.

“Should there not be a majority in parliament for May’s deal or a public vote, Corbyn called on the other parties to engage constructively to find a parliamentary majority for a close economic relationship with the EU that can work for the whole country,” a Labour spokesman said.

“The party leaders discussed efforts to ensure May’s deal would be put to a public vote if she is able to force it through parliament with threats and phony bribes.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)