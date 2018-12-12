Market News
Labour's Corbyn says UK parliament needs to regain control of Brexit

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament needs to regain control of the Brexit process, opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May survived a vote of no confidence from her own party.

“Tonight’s vote makes no difference to the lives of our people,” Corbyn said in a statement. “She must now bring her dismal deal back to the House of Commons next week so Parliament can take back control.” (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

