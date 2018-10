LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s possible Brexit deal could receive backing in a parliamentary vote from between 30 to 40 opposition party lawmakers who would be willing to defy Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, The Times newspaper reported.

Senior lawmakers told The Times that the group of Labour lawmakers would be prepared to defy Corbyn at the last minute to prevent a no-deal Brexit. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)