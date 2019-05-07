Market News
May 7, 2019 / 6:33 PM / in 2 hours

UK Conservatives' Brexit talks with Labour "constructive and detailed"

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Talks held on Tuesday between Britain’s Conservative government and the opposition Labour Party aimed at breaking the impasse over Brexit were “constructive and detailed”, a Downing Street spokesman said.

“Today’s meeting was constructive and detailed. The teams have agreed to meet again for follow-up talks tomorrow afternoon, recognising the need to resolve the current Brexit deadlock in Parliament,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Writing by James Davey Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below