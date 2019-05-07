UK Conservatives' Brexit talks with Labour "constructive and detailed"

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Talks held on Tuesday between Britain’s Conservative government and the opposition Labour Party aimed at breaking the impasse over Brexit were “constructive and detailed”, a Downing Street spokesman said.
“Today’s meeting was constructive and detailed. The teams have agreed to meet again for follow-up talks tomorrow afternoon, recognising the need to resolve the current Brexit deadlock in Parliament,” the spokesman said.
Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Writing by James Davey Editing by Frances Kerry