UK government and Labour to discuss customs union in latest Brexit talks - finance spokesman

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition Labour Party will discuss the prospect of customs union with the European Union in talks with the government on finding a Brexit compromise on Tuesday, said John McDonnell, its finance policy chief.

Negotiating teams from the government and the Labour Party resumed talks on Tuesday on trying to find a way forward on Britain’s departure from the European Union that can persuade parliament to ratify a divorce deal.

Asked if the government had shown any willingness to change its position on a customs union, McDonnell told reporters: “Not yet, not even changes in language that I detect, but we’ll see what comes out this afternoon.” (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)