July 9, 2018 / 3:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Labour leader Corbyn blasts PM May over Brexit struggles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, accused Prime Minister Theresa May of being incapable of negotiating a Brexit deal with the European Union given the deep splits among her own ministers over her plans.

Boris Johnson and David Davis, who have opposed the kind of Brexit plans proposed by May, stepped down within hours of each other, plunging the government into chaos on Monday.

Corbyn, addressing May in parliament, said May’s government should be ended if it was incapable of governing. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

