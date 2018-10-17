FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Labour opposition eye swift Brexit deal if May's government falls

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said it was confident it could tie up a new and different Brexit deal with the European Union if Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative government fell and was replaced with a Labour administration.

“We think we can get a deal done fairly quickly,” the party’s finance policy chief John McDonnell told reporters at a lunch in parliament. “I think we would transform the atmosphere, and it would be on the basis of mutual benefit and mutual interest, and on that basis I think we’d get a deal swiftly.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

