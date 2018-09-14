FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Labour Party to vote against PM May's Brexit deal, senior lawmaker says

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party is set to vote against any Brexit deal reached by Prime Minister Theresa May and the lack of a viable exit from the European Union will force May from office before Christmas, a senior Labour lawmaker told the Financial Times.

Emily Thornberry, Labour’s foreign secretary in waiting, told the FT that a workable deal was “just not going to happen” under May.

Thornberry said there would need to be a national election within months given the likelihood that the prime minister would be defeated on the crucial vote on any Brexit deal. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

