UK Labour's Corbyn says right to demand second vote on any Brexit deal

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Wednesday it was “right to demand” a second referendum on any deal to leave the European Union, saying any such vote should offer “real choices for both leave and remain voters”.

Addressing his top policy team at a meeting to discuss Labour’s Brexit policy, Corbyn again set out his position, saying: “I have already made the case ... that it is now right to demand that any deal is put to a public vote. That is in line with our conference policy which agreed a public vote would be an option.”

“A ballot paper would need to contain real choices for both leave and remain voters. This will of course depend on parliament.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)