UK opposition Labour Party says Britain is trashing its reputation

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said the country was trashing its reputation by choosing to break international law, after the government said it would not withdraw a bill which breaches the terms of a treaty it signed with the European Union.

“The unvarnished truth is that the UK is breaking international law and trashing the UK’s reputation in the world in the process,” Labour’s top legal spokesman Charlie Falconer said in a statement. (Reporting by William James; editing by James Davey)