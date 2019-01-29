Market News
January 29, 2019 / 12:22 PM / in 2 hours

UK opposition Labour Party to back plan which could delay Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will tell its lawmakers to vote for a plan which could give parliament the power to delay Brexit, a Labour source said on Tuesday.

The vote, expected to take place some time after 1900 GMT, is the first stage in a proposal put forward by Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper which would give Prime Minister Theresa May until Feb. 26 to agree a Brexit deal.

If she is unable to do so parliament would force her to request a delay to Britain’s March 29 exit.

“We’re backing the Cooper amendment to reduce the threat of the chaos of a no deal exit,” a Labour source said. “The Cooper Bill could give MPs (Members of Parliament) a temporary window to agree a deal that can bring the country together.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below