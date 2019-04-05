UK opposition Labour party urges PM May to change her EU deal

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party, which is in talks with Prime Minister Theresa May in an effort to find a way out of the Brexit impasse, urged her on Friday to offer a real change to her EU withdrawal deal.

“We are disappointed that the government has not offered real change or compromise,” a party spokesperson said in a statement.

“We urge the prime minister to come forward with genuine changes to her deal in an effort to find an alternative that can win support in parliament and bring the country together,” the party added. (Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Milliken)