UK opposition Labour to work with lawmakers to prevent no-deal Brexit, Corbyn says

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will work with lawmakers in parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit, party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday.

“Theresa May is putting the country at risk by recklessly running down the clock to force MPs (members of parliament) to choose between her bad deal and a disastrous no deal,” Corbyn said on Twitter.

“Labour will work with MPs across the Commons to prevent no deal, break the deadlock and build support for our alternative plan,” he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Elizabeth Piper)