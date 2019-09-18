Market News
September 18, 2019 / 11:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Corbyn promises EU referendum; does not say how he will campaign

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn promised on Wednesday that if he won power he would hold an in-out referendum on Brexit but repeatedly declined to say which way he would campaign.

“We are the only party that is offering the people a choice,” Corbyn told reporters, adding that there would be a credible choice between leaving on the terms of a Brexit deal he would have negotiated or whether to remain.

“The people of this country make the final decision,” he said.

“I’m offering the people a choice,” Corbyn said when asked which way he would campaign. “We will carry it out.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below