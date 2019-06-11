UK's Labour aim to seize parliamentary time to try and stop no-deal Brexit

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party said on Tuesday it would try to take control of the parliamentary agenda on June 25 in order to give lawmakers the opportunity to introduce legislation aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit.

Several of the candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May have said they would not be willing to delay Britain’s European Union beyond the end of October, even if it meant leaving without a deal.

“None of the likely candidates for the top job has a credible plan for how to break the deadlock before the end of October,” Labour’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said in a statement.

“MPs cannot be bystanders while the next Tory (Conservative) Prime Minister tries to crash the UK out of the European Union without a deal and without the consent of the British people. That’s why we are taking this latest measure to end the uncertainty and protect communities across the country.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)