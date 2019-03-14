Market News
March 14, 2019 / 5:03 PM / in 2 hours

UK's Labour to seek to stop further votes on May's Brexit deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party will support an amendment that seeks to stop Prime Minister Theresa May from putting her twice-defeated Brexit plan up for another vote in parliament, a Labour lawmaker Paul Blomfield said on Thursday.

Lawmakers were due to start voting at 1700 GMT on four amendments to a government proposal that Britain should seek a delay to its departure from the European Union. The proposal itself was due to be put a vote after the amendments. (Reporting by William James Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

