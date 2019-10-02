EU lawmaker dealing with Brexit: PM Johnson's speech "doesn't bode well"

BRUSSELS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - EU lawmaker Philippe Lamberts said after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that he was not reassured and a no-deal Brexit was looming.

“He claims to love Europe, to embrace Europe. By leaving it,” Lamberts told Reuters. “How can this be serious? ... There is no reason to be reassured by this.”

“Frankly speaking, this doesn’t bode well,” he said. “We have a clear negotiating stance, we are going to negotiate with the British prime minister.”

“I think that the most likely scenario at the moment is a no-deal Brexit because I’m not sure this prime minister is prepared to abide by the law.”

“If you want a deal, you are not antagonising the European Union as he does, you are not antagonising the parliament that you will need to pass any deal like he does.”

“We are confronted with a prime minister whose strategy, I think, is to achieve a no-deal Brexit and blame EU ‘friends’ for the unsuccessful outcome.” (Reporting by Clement Rossignol and Jorrit Donner-Wittkopf, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by John Chalmers)