Market News
July 16, 2019 / 2:32 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM candidate Johnson could send lawmakers away to go for no-deal Brexit - Sky

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - If Boris Johnson becomes British prime minister, he could send lawmakers home for up to two weeks in October to prevent them stopping a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31, Sky reported, citing unidentified campaign sources.

“Campaign sources have confirmed they are looking at scheduling a Queen’s speech to mark the start of a new parliamentary session in early November,” Sky said.

“Parliament is prorogued for between one and two weeks ahead of a Queen’s speech, meaning MPs would in effect be unavailable to stop a no-deal Brexit immediately before October 31.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

