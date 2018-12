(Adds detail)

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - British lawmakers in the ruling Conservative party banged on tables in a show of support as Prime Minister Theresa May arrived to address them on Wednesday at a closed meeting before a vote of no confidence in her that is due to start at 1800 GMT.

Voting is expected to take around two hours, with the result due around 2100 GMT. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Ben Martin; editing by Stephen Addison)