LCH boss says no big shift in euro clearing ahead of Brexit

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - There has been no big shift in euro clearing activity from London to the European Union ahead of Brexit, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange’s clearing unit said on Wednesday.

“We have seen no discernible change in behaviour of customers, banks, asset managers. There is clearly lots of marketing and media, but in terms of the facts, we have not seen any discernible change in behaviour,” Daniel Maguire told a panel of lawmakers in parliament.