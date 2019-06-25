Bonds News
June 25, 2019 / 3:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM contender Johnson challenges rival to commit to Oct. 31 Brexit date

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, front-runner in the race to become British prime minister, has challenged his rival Jeremy Hunt to commit to leaving the European Union on Oct. 31, whether he has agreed a Brexit deal or not.

“For my part, I have been clear that, if I am elected leader, we will leave on 31 October with or without a deal,” he said in a letter to Hunt, which Johnson published on Twitter. “Will you join me in this commitment to leave on 31 October come what may?”

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison

