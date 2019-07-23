UK's Johnson steers lawmakers away from early general election - lawmaker

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Incoming British prime minister Boris Johnson has told members of the governing Conservative Party in parliament that he does not want to hold an early general election, senior lawmaker Nicky Morgan said on Tuesday.

Asked if Johnson had mentioned holding an election at a meeting of his lawmakers, Morgan said: “He said he didn’t want an early election”.

A second lawmaker present at the meeting also said Johnson had told them he didn’t want an early election. (Reporting by William James, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Elizabeth Piper)