London Chamber of Commerce says CEO Frost moving to UK government

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said Chief Executive David Frost has stood down to take up a new position in Boris Johnson’s government, adding that it had no doubt he would be a key asset in the next stage of Brexit negotiations.

The BBC reported on Tuesday that Frost would become an adviser on Europe to Johnson.

“David’s diplomatic, international trade and business experience is extensive. LCCI has no doubt he will be a key asset to the UK in the next stage of the Brexit negotiations,” the Chamber’s chairman, Jeff Adams, said.