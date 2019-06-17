UK PM hopeful Gove pledges to talk to Germany, Ireland to win better Brexit

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Michael Gove, a candidate to replace Britain’s Theresa May, said on Monday if he became prime minister he would try to win changes to a Brexit deal by opening talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Speaking to journalists at a hustings in Westminster, Gove said that while the favourite Boris Johnson would make a good prime minister, he himself would be better leader. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce)