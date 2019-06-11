UK PM candidate Harper asks Johnson: Why won't you answer questions?

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Mark Harper, one of the candidates vying to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, said rival Boris Johnson should answer questions in public.

“All candidates in this race owe the public clear answers,” Harper said of Johnson. “If you’ve got nothing to hide you won’t mind answering questions.”

He said he would seek a new Brexit deal and could not promise the exit would happen by Oct. 31. (Reporting by William James; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)