Bonds News
June 13, 2019 / 12:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM candidate Hunt says stakes high in leadership contest - Twitter

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Jeremy Hunt, a leading candidate to be Britain’s next prime minister, said on Thursday the stakes for the country had rarely been higher, after coming second in the first round of voting in a leadership contest.

“We face a crucial choice: who can negotiate some better choices than the bad ones we face. The stakes have rarely been higher for our country. This serious moment calls for a serious leader,” he tweeted, shortly after results showed him in second place behind rival Boris Johnson. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below