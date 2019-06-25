UK PM contender Hunt says believes he can unite warring Conservatives over Brexit

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, one of the two contenders to replace Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Tuesday he believed a Brexit deal could be done with the EU that would unite all wings of the Conservative party.

“I think there is a deal that can unite all wings of the conservative party and our friends in the DUP,” he told the BBC, referring to the small Northern Irish party that props up May’s government.

“But it’s got to be different to Theresa May’s deal,” he added. “We can’t put forward a deal to Brussels unless they absolutely know that it could get through the British parliament.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)