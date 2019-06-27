Market News
June 27, 2019 / 7:31 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Japan tells UK PM candidates: We don't want a no-deal Brexit

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan on Thursday publicly cautioned the two candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May that Japanese investment could leave if they wrenched Britain out of the European Union without a divorce deal.

Japan, one of the biggest investors in the British economy, is very concerned about a no-deal Brexit that would have a very negative impact on Japanese firms in Britain, Foreign Minister Taro Kono told the BBC.

Kono said that if there was a no-deal Brexit then car companies might have to go through physical customs inspections and that their operations may not be able to continue. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

