UK PM candidate Johnson says he would seek to bridge gaps in wealth and opportunity

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to suceed British Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Wednesday the government should be seeking to bridge wealth, productivity and opportunity gaps.

Setting out his leadership pitch, former foreign minister Johnson said he would aim to unite the country by responding to the plea for change voiced by the vote to leave the European Union and by fighting for those who felt left behind. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)