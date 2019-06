LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - It would be very difficult for parliament to block Brexit and there would be “mortal retribution” from voters if it did, Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Wednesday.

Former foreign secretary Johnson also said he would not pretend delivering Britain’s EU exit would be plain sailing, but that a “sensible, orderly” Brexit was achieveable. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)