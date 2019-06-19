Johnson's team welcomes latest vote in UK PM bid

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - The team backing Boris Johnson in his bid to become Britain’s prime minister welcomed a jump in the number of lawmakers supporting him in a third round of voting for the leadership of the Conservative Party on Wednesday.

The team was happy with the additional 17 lawmakers giving support to Johnson, a source in the team said, playing down expectations of an even higher number after fellow pro-Brexit Conservative Dominic Raab was eliminated from the contest on Tuesday. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by William Schomberg)