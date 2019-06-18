UK PM candidate Johnson thanks supporters for second ballot win

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Boris Johnson, the favourite to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May, thanked his supporters for his victory in the second ballot of the contest.

“Thank you to those who supported me in the second ballot,” Johnson said. “Very much look forward to taking part in tonight’s BBC debate.”

Johnson, the face of the official Brexit campaign in the 2016 referendum, won 126 out of 313 votes and so goes through to a third ballot between 1400 GMT and 1600 GMT on Wednesday with four other candidates who won 33 votes or more. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)