UK Conservative Party agree leadership election rules to reduce numbers - Sky

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s governing Conservative Party agreed its rules for a new leadership contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, Sky News reported, including measures to eliminate candidates more quickly from a crowded race.

May is due to resign as leader of the Conservatives on Friday, but will remain prime minister until a successor is appointed - a process which the party has said should be completed by the end of July. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)