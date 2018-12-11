EU can help as UK seeks changes to Brexit divorce deal - minister

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Andrea Leadsom, leader of Britain’s lower house of parliament, said on Tuesday the European Union had a history of doing last minute deals as Prime Minister Theresa May sought support from European leaders for changes to her Brexit deal.

After she delayed a parliamentary vote on her agreement with the EU she looked set to lose, May on Monday said she wanted to secure further assurances from the European Union on the so-called backstop arrangement in the Brexit deal.

“The EU is always in a position where it negotiates at the last possible moment,” Leadsom told BBC radio.

“If we want to avoid a no-deal Brexit next March we need to go back to the drawing board to ensure that the UK parliament has that democratic capability that it is demanding.” (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)