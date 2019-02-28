If UK govt can bring Brexit deal back for vote before March 12 it will do so -minister

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - If the government can bring a revised Brexit deal back to parliament for its approval before March 12 it will do so, the leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, said on Thursday.

“The prime minister said that the meaningful vote will come back by March 12 at the latest. I have announced the business for next week but as always if we can come back to the House before then we will do,” she told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper)