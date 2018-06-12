FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 9:00 AM / in 18 hours

A British justice minister resigns over Brexit policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Phillip Lee, a minister at Britain’s justice ministry, said on Tuesday he was resigning over the government’s Brexit policies.

“I am incredibly sad to have had to announce my resignation as a minister in Her Majesty’s government so that I can better speak up for my constituents and country over how Brexit is currently being delivered,” Lee said on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Lee had called on the government to release its economic impact assessments of Brexit and suggesting the government change tack in talks with the EU. (Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Elizabeth Piper)

