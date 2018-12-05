Britain's May rejects accusation of hiding Brexit facts from parliament

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she had not hidden facts from parliament over the legal advice offered to her government on her deal to leave the European Union.

At prime minister’s questions, May was tackled by the leader of the Scottish National Party at Westminster, Ian Blackford, to explain why Northern Ireland would have a deal to remain in the EU’s single market under the so-called backstop and Scotland would not.

“We have not concealed the facts on the Brexit deal from members of this house,” she told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)