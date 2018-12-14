U.S. asset manager Legg Mason opens Dublin office ahead of Brexit

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Legg Mason said on Friday it had opened an office in Dublin to ensure it can continue to service continental European clients after Britain leaves the European Union.

The office will be staffed by six people in areas including finance and risk from January, with more hires planned in 2019, it said in a statement, although portfolio managers would continue to direct investments from outside the country.

Legg Mason, which manages $742 billion in assets globally, runs around $30 billion across its Irish-based fund range. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Barbara Lewis)