LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - All the domestic legislation required for Britain to leave the European Union on Oct. 31 is in place, leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Thursday.

“All the legislation that is needed is in place ... to make sure it will all happen smoothly so that is all done, it is ready, it is prepared,” he told parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)