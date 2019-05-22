Brexit legislation will be published on Friday - UK PM May

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Britain will on Friday publish legislation to implement its departure from the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May told parliament on Wednesday.

The so-called Withdrawal Agreement Bill must be passed into law, requiring approval by a majority in parliament, before the deal Britain has agreed with the EU can take effect.

The legislation has been roundly criticised despite attempts by May to broaden its appeal and overcome divisions in parliament over the right way to leave the EU. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)