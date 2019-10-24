UK PM Johnson passes government's legislative agenda

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Parliament approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan for government on Thursday in a symbolic vote that does little to strengthen his authority on Brexit or signal an end to the country’s political crisis.

Lawmakers voted 310 to 294 in favour of the legislative agenda Johnson asked Queen Elizabeth to announce on his behalf last week in an elaborate ceremony.

However, the result does little to strengthen Johnson’s position in parliament, where he lacks an overall majority and is unable to pass legislation - including the law needed to implement his Brexit deal- without the support of opponents. (Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)