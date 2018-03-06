French finance minister: Equivalence best solution for UK financial services after Brexit

EDINBURGH, March 6 (Reuters) - French finance minister Bruno le Maire said on Tuesday that equivalence regimes between Britain and the European Union were the best solution for British financial services trade after Brexit.

“Financial services cannot be in a free trade agreement ... we have to rely on equivalence regimes, that is the best solution for financial services,” he told BBC radio.

He added that a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the EU should entail as little friction as a possible and the lowest possible tariffs. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary, editing by Andy Bruce)